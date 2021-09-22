ONTARIO — More than two months after Saint Alphonsus and St. Lukes announced mandates for employees within their respective health systems to be vaccinated against COVID-19, provide a medical or religious exemption against doing so or lose their jobs, a pause on those mandates has been put in place for their respective Idaho facilities. The reason: a crush of COVID patients impacting the entire state of Idaho.
The newspaper reached out to the health-care entities seeking comment about the situation. Saint Alphonsus responded by the press deadline.
While St. Luke’s did not respond and has not issued a media release about the mandate pause, several Idaho news agencies have reported that the shift from St. Luke’s came from a need for “all hands on deck.”
A similar reason was voiced by Mark Snider, spokesman for Saint Alphonsus Health System, during a phone interview on Tuesday. He said the pause followed the Sept. 16 announcement from Gov. Brad Little that the entire state was going into crisis standards of care, after having seen the northern portion of the state enter that level 10 days prior.
The suspension does not impact those working at Saint Alphonsus facilities in Oregon, Snider said, as those fall under a separate set of rules and guidelines based on Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order which mandates vaccines for all health-care workers.
“We have no ability to alter that,” he said.
But the suspension is expected to be lifted as soon as the crisis standards of care is lifted.
“We fully anticipate a new date for compliance [with COVID-19 vaccine mandates for Idaho facilities],” Snider said.
How long the pause might last is unknown at this point, however, he says it won’t be likely to lift until there is a sufficient reduction in numbers in the COVID surge, as well as those patients in hospitals.
Not every Idaho hospital has to operate under the crisis standards of care level, Snider explained, adding that it does protect hospitals and health-care providers from certain liabilities. What it also does, he said, is allow providers to change their certified staffing rations, which means a patient might not see their regular doctor or nurse as frequently as they might like.
When the requirements to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or provide an exemption come back for Idaho, it will be for “all colleagues, volunteers, contractors, vendors, or anybody who comes in,” Snider said. This would include any students doing clinical rounds or rotations.
Troops roll into Oregon facilities
In Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown has deployed the Oregon National Guard to help overburdened hospitals.
While Ontario and Baker City’s Saint Alphonsus locations are still performing some of the usual procedures, in some cases non-emergent or non-time sensitive procedures have been pause to allow the health system to allocate resources to handle the surge, according to Snider.
“It’s not business as usual. There are going to be some delays or procedures will be temporarily paused,” he said.
However, there is no crisis standards of care designation as in Idaho.
And some COVID patients in Baker and Ontario who have more severe symptoms and are considered more serious cases, are being transported to Nampa and Boise, according to Snider.
Saint Alphonsus applied with Oregon to have some National Guard troops at its facilities and was successful in having done so.
“We have requested and received state and federal assistance through the state,” Snider explained.
They have a contract with the state through FEMA funding, he said, similar to what happened in Idaho when Little also applied for travel nurses.
What do the troops do?
Members of the guard stationed at hospitals in Oregon are not just medics and could be providing help in an assortment of ways to hospitals in need. This includes helping out with food service, screening, engineering, working in a lab, relieving clinical employees.
Snider provided a breakdown of what Oregon National Guard is doing at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario.
There are currently five members of the Oregon National Guard performing “mostly non-clinical duties (but some clinical roles),” he said.
This includes curbside COVID testing for Emergency Department patients; being transporters and runners, for both clinical and non-clinical supplies; supporting security; and helping food and nutrition services with delivery of food or dishes.
Additionally, Snider said the state has provided 14 travelers with federal funding. This includes RNs for the emergency department and intensive care unit as well as other medical-surgical needs, respiratory therapists, certified nursing assistants, lab technicians and other positions.
Nonprofit asks for permanent pause
A Meridian-based nonprofit, Take a Stand Now, applauded the health care systems’ decisions to temporarily halt the COVID vaccine mandate during Idaho’s current guidance, however are asking Saint Alphonsus and St. Luke’s to make the move permanent.
Spokeswoman Victoria Stump in a news release on Sept. 17 stated that adding traveling nurses as additional personnel who do not have to meet the same requirements “adds insult to injury.”
She further said it makes “absolutely no sense medically or logistically to mandate vaccines or fire employees when there is a clear shortage of medical staff for Idaho medical facilities.”
