Have unused prescription pills sitting around? Get rid of them safely on Saturday

WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — If you haven’t taken your unused or unwanted prescription medications to a pharmacy or law enforcement agency for safe disposal, Saturday is the day to do so.
There will be two take-back events offered locally, one in Ontario and one in Weiser, respectively led by Malheur County Sheriff’s Office and Weiser Police Department. The Ontario event will be at Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St., Ontario. The Weiser event will be at Weiser Memorial Hospital, 645 East Fifth St., Weiser. Both will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The events are held in conjunction with a national initiative, the DEA’s Prescription Take Back Day. Saturday will be the 22nd time in which the Drug Enforcement Administration works with partnering agencies to host such events. As always, there are no questions asked for medications being dropped off for proper disposal.
The DEA’s takeback site lists several other drop-off events around the greater Treasure Valley, which can be found online at https://bit.ly/TakeBack_locator.
The aim of the events, which happens across the nation every April and October, is to address the public health crisis of medicines languishing in home cabinets being misused and abused.
The most recent Take Back Day in October of 2021, resulted in 372 tons collected throughout the nation. Further broken down, there were 4,760 pounds collected in Oregon at 28 sites and 4,668 pounds collected in Idaho at 30 sites.
Since the first take back day, a total of 7,634 tons have been collected in the U.S., with 196,583 pounds coming from Oregon and 96,344 pounds coming from Idaho.
The misuse of prescription medications is an epidemic that kills more Americans than car accidents, according to the DEA. The majority of people who misuse such medicines got it from a family member or friend, according to a report published by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
DEA officials says criminal drug networks are exploiting the pharmaceutical crisis by making and falsely marketing deadly, fake pills as legitimate prescriptions, which are flooding U.S. communities.
This includes illicit fentanyl pills, which have made their way to the Western Treasure Valley and are responsible for nonfatal and fatal overdoses in the area.
In the fall of 2021, DEA issued a public awareness campaign titled One Pill Can Kill. The aim: Warn Americans of those fake pills, cautioning that criminal drug networks are shipping chemicals from China to Mexico where they are converted into dangerous substances like fentanyl and methamphetamine and then pressed into pills.
“These fake, deadly pills are widely available and deadlier than ever,” reads a news release. “Fake pills are designed to appear nearly identical to legitimate prescriptions such as Oxycontin®, Percocet®, Vicodin®, Adderall®, Xanax® and other medicines.”
The pills are being sold through myriad channels, including social media, e-commerce, the dark web and existing distribution networks, according to the DEA.
The DEA urges people to remember the only safe medications are those prescribed by a trusted medical professional and dispensed by a licensed pharmacists. All others should be considered unsafe and potentially deadly.
Unused and unwanted prescription medication can also be dropped off year-round at most pharmacies and local law enforcement offices, including Malheur County Sheriff’s Office and Ontario and Nyssa police departments.
