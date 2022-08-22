Hat Top Fire burning in priority sage grouse habitat chews through 1,200 acres

A firefighter pauses for a photo near the Hat Top Fire, a lightning-caused fire reported on Saturday morning about 13 miles southeast of Juntura. As of the last update on Sunday evening, the fire had consumed an estimated 1,200 acres and was 0% contained.

 Photo by Marcus Johnson

VALE — Fire fighting crews with the Bureau of Land Management — Vale District have been busy battling two rangeland fires that started over the weekend.

The first of these is the Hat Top Fire, which is southeast of Monument Peak and was caused by lightning. According to Larisa Bogardus, public affairs officer with the Vale BLM, that fire started at about 7 a.m. Saturday and is in the Camp Creek Wilderness Study Area. Crews began attacking the blaze by air and ground that day, with single-engine air tankers dropping retardant and a helicopter being used, too. Additionally, two Snake River Valley hand crews were deployed to help battle the blaze.



