Hat Top Fire burning in priority sage grouse habitat chews through 1,200 acres

VALE — Fire
fighting crews with the Bureau of Land Management — Vale District have been busy battling two rangeland fires that started over the weekend.
The first of these is the Hat Top Fire, which is southeast of Monument Peak and was caused by lightning. According to Larisa Bogardus, public affairs officer with the Vale BLM, that fire started at about 7 a.m. Saturday and is in the Camp Creek Wilderness Study Area. Crews began attacking the blaze by air and ground that day, with single-engine air tankers dropping retardant and a helicopter being used, too. Additionally, two Snake River Valley hand crews were deployed to help battle the blaze.
An update from Marisa Carney, fire information officer, on Sunday evening stated that the fire, which is 13 miles southeast of Juntura, had reached 1,200 acres.
“Road access to the fire is limited, but aerial resources are utilizing retardant drops and bucket drops to assist ground resources in extinguishing the fire,” she wrote in an update.
Along with the Camp Creek WSA, a report states that the fire is burning in a priority sage grouse habitat and Lake Ridge Area of Environmental Concern. However, there are no reports of damage to private property or infrastructure.
The Sag Fire four miles southeast of Halfway was in the mop-up phase when Carney sent her email. She noted that engine crews remain on scene.
A report for that fire states that the cause is under investigation.
“We would like to remind folks enjoying their public lands that although our days are getting shorter and nights are cooler, hot and dry conditions persist,” reads the update from Carney. “Grass and brush are critically dry, making vegetation susceptible to a fire start, with even just one spark.”
Vale District BLM officials remind citizens that fire restrictions are in effect for all Vale BLM-protected lands, which includes Bureau of Reclamation lands around the Owyhee Dam.
More information on those restrictions can be found at www.blm.gov/orwafire or by phoning (541) 473-3144.
