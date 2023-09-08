Harvest time for onions

It's harvest season in the Western Treasure Valley which means there will be many slow-moving vehicles going from the field to the road. As such, AAA Idaho reminds motorists to be vigilant.

 Leslie Thompson, file | Argus Observer

BOISE – It’s harvest season, and AAA is reminding drivers to watch for an increase of slow moving vehicles on the roads.

According to data from the Idaho Transportation Department, since 2009, there have been an average of nearly 50 crashes involving farm equipment on Idaho roads each year, which includes tractors, combines, farm trucks, and other agricultural machinery.



