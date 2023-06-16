SALEM – The Oregon Department of Transportation is among many organizations affected by a data breach inflicted by a global hack of the data transfer software MOVEit Transfer. This ODOT data includes personal information for approximately 3.5 million holders of Oregon ID or driver’s licenses, according to a news release from the organization on June 15.

Since 2015, ODOT has used MOVEit Transfer, a popular file sharing tool created and supported by Progress Software Corp that allows organizations to securely transfer files and data between business partners and customers. On Thursday, June 1, 2023, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued a zero-day vulnerability alert stating that PSC had released a security advisory for MOVEit Transfer, and that the software had a vulnerability which could allow an attacker to “take over an affected system.”



