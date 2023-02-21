COLUMBIA COUNTY — A 29-year-old U.S. National Guardsman from Texas was killed Sunday when he was hit by a passing motorist in the eastbound lanes of Highway 30. The accident happened in Columbia County near milepost 60, according to a news release from Oregon State Police.
In its initial investigation, OSP determined that the Guardsman was part of a military convoy which “had stopped on the westbound shoulder to address an unknown mechanical issue.”
A Humvee-style vehicle traveling east and associated with the convoy stopped in the eastbound passing lane, with two guardsman exiting to help the convoy, according to the release.
Upon exiting, Guardsman Gonzalo Martinez III was hit by a 1997 Chevrolet pickup that was traveling east in the left lane, which then hit the parked Humvee, according to police.
The pickup was driven by Richard L Erickson, 72, of Clatskanie.
The pickup driver and soldier were both transported to St. John’s Hospital in Longview, Washington.
Erickson is listed as in stable condition and Martinez was pronounced dead.
First responders closed the highway for about six hours to conduct an on-scene investigation. Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.
According to data released by Congressional Research in September of 2022, there were 19,378 active-duty servicemembers who died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces from 2006 to 2021. Of those who died, 24% were serving in conflicts overseas. Of the remaining 76% serving in non-overseas operations, 32% of those deaths were attributed to accidents.
