COLUMBIA COUNTY — A 29-year-old U.S. National Guardsman from Texas was killed Sunday when he was hit by a passing motorist in the eastbound lanes of Highway 30. The accident happened in Columbia County near milepost 60, according to a news release from Oregon State Police.

In its initial investigation, OSP determined that the Guardsman was part of a military convoy which “had stopped on the westbound shoulder to address an unknown mechanical issue.”



