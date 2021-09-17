PORTLAND — Groups fighting hunger and poverty in Oregon are urging renewed action this month to ensure that everyone is fed. September is Hunger Action Month across the country.
Susannah Morgan, chief executive of Oregon Food Bank, said the pandemic has been hard on many families — and recovery could be slow.
“Hunger nearly doubled in Oregon and southwest Washington,” she said, “and it would have been worse were it not for federal stimulus efforts — stimulus checks directly to people, or additional unemployment benefits or additional benefits through SNAP, moratoriums on evictions and foreclosures.”
Morgan said many of these federal policies are expiring, causing worry that more people could experience greater food insecurity heading into the winter months. Oregon Food Bank’s network of pantries and partners across the state and in southwest Washington reached more than 1.7 million people over the past year.
Hunger was an issue before the pandemic, Morgan noted, and some communities — including neighborhoods of color and immigrant communities — face disproportionate impacts from food insecurity. She encouraged people to get involved this month.
“This is Hunger Action Month, right? It’s not hunger ‘awareness’ month,” she said. “And so, what we are hoping is that every person in the community will take some action. Whatever action is in your heart.”
Morgan said there are many ways for folks to take that action, whether it’s donating food or money, volunteering at a local food pantry, or writing to their elected officials.
