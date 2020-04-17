Grocery delivery expands; Red Apple added to partnership

ONTARIO — When it comes to getting groceries to those who might be finding it difficult to get to stores during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, alternative ways to obtain them have been springing up around the community.
Malheur Council on Aging found a way to connect people to local grocery stores that had online ordering available last week, and on the heels of that picked up another store which doesn’t have online services just yet.
The agency is delivering orders through Snake River Transit-Malheur Express.
The service began last week for those who might be finding it difficult to get groceries during the public health crisis for myriad reasons. These include restrictions on social distancing, quarantine, or being at high risk of getting infections.
The service began in partnership with Albertson’s and Walmart, and later deliveries from Red Apple Market Place were added. Customers now have more of a choice, and business has been picking up, according to Brittany White, Malheur Council on Aging transportation manager.
At least one delivery has been made to Brogan and calls have been received from as far away as Jordan Valley to get deliveries, she said.
Having Red Apple in the mix of stores partnering with the service provides an extra element for customers to have groceries delivered. Instead of ordering online like with the other stores, customers call their orders in to Red Apple by phone. This helps those who may be uncomfortable with computers or who may not have one, White said.
“It helps senior populations,” she emphasized.
The Council on Aging is getting more calls for grocery delivery little by little, White said.
Customers file their grocery orders online with Albertsons or Walmart, specifying when the orders need to be ready and the call Malheur Express to schedule a delivery. At Red Apple, orders are made by phone call.
Staff will need a first and last name, address, phone number, a date of birth, which store was utilized.
The stores also offer curbside pickup for those who are not pairing up with the Malheur Council on Aging’s delivery service.
