Grasshoppers cover a thistle in the Jordan Valley area in 2021, when local ranchers asked the Malheur County Court to find federal dollars to combat the grasshoppers. The Oregon Legislature has set up one-time emergency funding to deal with the problem this year.
As Oregon’s grasshopper and Mormon cricket hatching season begin, the Oregon Department of Agriculture provides one-time funding to help combat the expected severe outbreak. Last summer, Oregon suffered its worst outbreak of grasshoppers and Mormon crickets in 50 years. As a result, a record 10 million acres of rangeland in 18 counties suffered damaging infestation levels.
In response to the severe outbreak, in 2021, the Oregon Legislature passed Senate Bill 5561 (SB 5561) to provide funds and resources to support a grasshopper and Mormon cricket control and suppression cost-sharing program.
More than $4 million is allocated for suppression/treatment and more than $800,000 for pre-treatment and post-treatment surveys.
Participation in the Grasshopper and Mormon Cricket Survey and Suppression Program is open to private landowners and land managers for properties within the state of Oregon.
How to apply
• Complete an Oregon grasshopper and Mormon cricket outbreak reporting form and request a site survey at https://oda.fyi/GHMC
• Based on survey results, treat all or a portion of the ODA recommended acreage and location.
Applicants may be reimbursed up to 75% of the actual cost for treatment, including product and application costs. Approved treatments are with insect growth regulator diflubenzuron. This chemical is generally of low toxicity to humans, other mammals, birds, and honeybees. To distribute 100 percent of the available funds, ODA will distribute them equally among those who apply for reimbursement. Because of this, ODA cannot state a specific reimbursement rate until we receive all reimbursement requests.
For questions about grasshoppers and Mormon crickets in Oregon, their control, and their impact on Oregon agriculture, visiti https://oda.direct/GMC. The webpage also features more information about SB 5561 and the cost-share program, including details about eligibility, requirements and scheduling.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.