Wick Communications, a family-owned multi-media company and parent company of The Argus Observer, has established a $500,000 Community Grant Program to assist locally owned businesses during the novel coronavirus COVID-19 crisis.

Businesses may apply for a dollar-for-dollar advertising/marketing matching grant ranging from $200 to $10,000. Grants will be awarded in April, May and June.

Wick Communications has media operations in 11 states, mostly in smaller markets, and has a long history of working closely with small-business owners. 

“The grant is our opportunity to support local businesses that employ our neighbors, the same businesses being devastated by this current crisis,” Wick Communications CEO Francis Wick

