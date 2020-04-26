WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Plans are starting to fall in place for the graduating Class of 2020 at schools throughout the Western Treasure Valley. With school shuttered since mid-March and strict social distancing measures in place due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19, how things would shape up for seniors to get their diplomas has been on the minds of many.
On the Idaho side, one of the schools that is among the earliest to graduate in the state each year is New Plymouth High School.
Principal Dan Hall said for this reason, and the fact that the end of April is nearing, they decided to go ahead and pick the date — May 17. However, plans are tentative at this time, with a virtual ceremony being a second choice but still a possibility if social distancing orders due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 have not yet been lifted.
“Our first choice” would be in-person graduation, Hall said, adding that the place would be determined and could likely be outdoors to facilitate enough space to do so safely.
At Fruitland High School, they are pushing graduation out in order to have it in-person.
According to an announcement on its Facebook page, the school will hold graduation on June 15, instead. And it will be outside on the high school football field at 5:30 p.m., followed by a Senior Class Video showing at the Parma Motor-Vu, drive-in theater.
“The highest priority will be to have graduates walk across the stage to receive their diplomas,” reads the announcement.
If possible, parents and or families will be able to attend, and live-stream video is planned for those unable to go.
On the Oregon side, schools are still ironing out details, but at least one has opted for a virtual ceremony: Nyssa High School. The ceremony will be posted on the school’s website when it is completely produced.
Ontario High School has not decided on its graduation date or whether it will be virtual or live as of yet; however, on Friday the school dispersed cap and gowns to its graduating class.
Leslie Thompson is the editor at The Argus Observer. She can be reached at (541) 823-4818 or by emailing lesliet@argusobserver.com. To comment on this story, go to www.argusobserver.com.
