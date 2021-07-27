Grab a Boost of Blue - fresh Oregon blueberry season is here

Fresh Oregon-grown Blueberries are one of the joys of summer and right now they’re at the peak of perfection. Thanks to Oregon’s skilled and passionate growers, this season will yield another bountiful harvest.
With a reputation for producing the best quality fruit with the highest crop yields, Oregon blueberry growers are having a positive economic impact in our communities. Oregon farms range from large operations that ship their crop world-wide, to small family farms offering on- farm sales.
Among the top producing states in the nation for blueberries, Oregon harvested nearly 150 million pounds in 2020, with an annual economic impact generated by growers estimated at $353.5 million.
“The over 320 blueberry growers in Oregon create a powerful financial force,” said Bryan Ostlund of the Oregon Blueberry Commission. “Oregon growers not only produce a world-renowned superfood, but they also stimulate business and contribute greatly to our economy.”
It’s estimated that 3,505 full-time equivalent jobs are created and sustained by growers each year, with $121.8 million in labor income generated by the business activities of growers.
In addition to the domestic market, the international market remains optimistic for exports. Continued growth of Southeast Asia including the Vietnam market, which opened recently, is promising. The Philippines and China also have just approved export of locally produced blueberries to their countries.
“Oregon Blueberries are so delicious and nutritious that people all over the world want them. Fortunately, Oregonians only have to travel to their local store, farmers market, farm stand or u- pick farm to enjoy,” Ostlund said. “With consumers more discerning about their blueberries, Oregon is well positioned with exceptional fruit size and sweetness.”
Blueberries are a convenient and delicious way to energize everyday meals. Grab them by the handful or add excitement to your favorite backyard picnic and summer grilling recipes.
Oregon blueberries are also known for their incredible health benefits. One cup of blueberries contains 80 calories, 25 percent daily vitamin C, 14% daily fiber and other essential nutrients to boost the immune system. They are certified as a heart-healthy food by the American Heart Association and contain natural compounds that help the brain stay strong.
Harvest starts in late June and continues into September.
