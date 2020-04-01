MURPHY — The Owyhee County Board of County Commissioners announce the following in response to COVID-19 disease.
With the Governor’s Proclamation of Extreme Emergency and his “stay at home” order, many people are asking questions of our county and of local BLM offices regarding whether they can still travel to Owyhee County for recreation.
We refer them to the FAQ’s page found on the state coronavirus page.
The questions and answers make it clear that the Governor’s intent in allowing some recreation was the recreation you could do without getting in your vehicle and driving to a location away from your home. Here are two questions and responses from the list:
Question: “Do I have to stay home and inside, or can I go outside for exercise and recreation?”
Answer: “Outdoor activity near your home is OK, but you should keep a distance of 6 feet from people outside of your household.”
Question: “Can I drive to a mountain town like McCall or Stanley? There aren’t many people in those communities, so social distancing should be easier.”
Answer: “Generally, no. The point of the order is to keep people home and slow the spread of COVID19. All non-essential travel must be avoided. Please stay home so you don’t overwhelm the limited resources in small towns and communities who are also staying home to slow the spread.”
