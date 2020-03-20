PAYETTE COUNTY — Although there are no cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19 in Payette County, one Idaho community is seeing a major emergence of the pandemic. It is for this reason that Blaine County is the first in the state to see an isolation order by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.
At a press conference on Thursday Idaho Gov. Brad Little gave updates on the outbreak of COVID, after an isolation order was issued for Blaine County that afternoon, confirming cases of the virus there that came from “limited community spread.”
“This is the first time in Idaho that a person contracted the virus from an unknown source in the community,” Little said. He said that at this time community spread did not appear to be widespread.
Little insisted that decisions would be based on “science, not fear,” and that the state would continue to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
“Every step of the way, we have made decisions based on the best information and guidance from the CDC and our nation’s leaders, and we will continue to do so.”
Little said the state has been preparing for COVID since January, when the first U.S. case was confirmed.
Despite cities like Boise ordering restaurants to close except for take-out and delivery orders, Little has not moved to make such a move statewide.
“I urge everyone to be even more vigilant of the preventative measures to slow the spread of coronavirus,” said Little. “And most of all, I continue to urge Idahoans to take care of each other. Be mindful of our actions. Find someone you can help. We will get through this together.”
