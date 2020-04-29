PAYETTE COUNTY — “Like everyone, I want our economy back up and running as soon as possible, but we simply cannot open everything all at once and reverse the good work we have done collectively over the past month to slow the spread of coronavirus.”
That statement by Gov. Brad Little reflects what is driving his planned ‘Stages of Reopening,’ which he announced at a press conference on April 23.
“We have a plan to reopen our economy in stages, consistent with direction from the President.”
In his announcement, Little hinted at how businesses can reopen, assuming there is no spike in new, serious cases of novel coronavirus COVID-19 in the state at each stage.
Following are examples of measures to be taken at each stage. (Dates are tentative targets, depending on if growth of new cases stays under control and testing and treatment criteria remain met.)
Stage one: May 1-15
• Vulnerable Idahoans should continue to self-quarantine until stage four
• Gatherings, public and private, should be avoided
• Telework should remain encouraged, but employees can return to offices in phases as long as distancing and sanitation are in place
• Places of worship may open with strict physical distancing and sanitation measures in place, as well as observing Centers for Disease Control guidelines
• Non-essential businesses implement plans for reopening after demonstrating ability to meet social distancing requirements
• Daycares and organized youth activities, camps may reopen
• Restaurant dining rooms, indoor recreation facilities and hair salons plan for reopening in stage 2
• Bars and nightclubs, large entertainment venues remain closed until stage four
• No visits to senior living facilities, jails until stage four
• Self-quarantine for visitors into Idaho will remain in place until stage three, to avoid an influx of visitors into Idaho
Stage two: May 16-29
• Gatherings of less than 10 people allowed, with precautions in place
• Restaurant dining rooms, indoor recreational facilities and hair salons, after OK’d by health authorities, may reopen
Stage three:
May 30-June 12
• Gatherings may include more than 10 people, but not more than 50, with precautions in place
• Visitors into Idaho no longer need to self-quarantine
• Idahoans may resume non-essential travel, to places that allow it and do not have ongoing transmission there
• Bars and nightclubs, entertainment venues plan for reopening in stage four
Stage four: June 13-26
• Unrestricted staffing of worksites permitted, with social distancing still in place
• Gatherings of more than 50 people now okay, with precautions in place
• Visits to senior living facilities, jails can now resume, but visitors are advised to continue distancing
• Bars and nightclubs may reopen, with limited standing capacity where applicable and appropriate
• Entertainment venues may operate under limited physical distancing protocols
Should a spike in new cases occur during any stage of reopening, Little said the next stage would be delayed.
In the conference, Little announced the creation of his Economic Rebound Advisory Committee, composed of business leaders from around Idaho. The committee is intended to make recommendations on how to best rebuild employee and consumer confidence, provide business stability and growth and eventually resume business promotion and attraction.
The current stay home order for Idaho remains in place until April 30. In the meantime, Little praised the “ninety-nine percent” of residents he said were doing the right thing in observing social distancing.
