Ontario transient camp broken up, disbanded

Pictured in 2013 are two separate living areas put together by homeless individuals at Ontario’s transient camp over time. Gov. Tina Kotek on her first day in office Tuesday declared a state of emergency over homelessness, issuing three executive orders to begin tackling the problem.

 Argus Observer, file

ONTARIO — On her first day in office Tuesday, newly elected Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek declared a state of emergency over homelessness, signing three executive orders aimed at tackling the state’s crisis over housing and homelessness. These set a target to increase home construction; declared a homelessness state of emergency; and directed state agencies to prioritize reducing homelessness in all areas of the state.

Executive order 23-04 cites Oregon’s 2022 Point in Time Count finding at least 18,000 individuals and a dramatic increase in unsheltered homelessness. According to the release, 62% of those experiencing homelessness are unsheltered, with Oregon having the fourth-highest rate in the country and the highest rate for families with children.



Tags

Load comments