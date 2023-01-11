Pictured in 2013 are two separate living areas put together by homeless individuals at Ontario’s transient camp over time. Gov. Tina Kotek on her first day in office Tuesday declared a state of emergency over homelessness, issuing three executive orders to begin tackling the problem.
ONTARIO — On her first day in office Tuesday, newly elected Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek declared a state of emergency over homelessness, signing three executive orders aimed at tackling the state’s crisis over housing and homelessness. These set a target to increase home construction; declared a homelessness state of emergency; and directed state agencies to prioritize reducing homelessness in all areas of the state.
Executive order 23-04 cites Oregon’s 2022 Point in Time Count finding at least 18,000 individuals and a dramatic increase in unsheltered homelessness. According to the release, 62% of those experiencing homelessness are unsheltered, with Oregon having the fourth-highest rate in the country and the highest rate for families with children.
A news release from Kotek’s office explains how 23-04 establishes a statewide housing production goal of 36,000 per year. It also creates the Housing Production Advisory Council to develop comprehensive budget and policy recommendations to meet that goal.
“That represents an 80% increase over recent construction trends, and it will take an ongoing commitment from local, state, federal, nonprofit, and private sectors to move toward this target,” it reads.
“This housing construction goal is ambitious because Oregonians are demanding bold solutions to address this crisis,” said Kotek.
Executive Order No. 23-02 declares a state of emergency due to homelessness in regions of the state that have experienced an increase in unsheltered homelessness of 50% or more from 2017 to 2022. According to the release, this includes Portland Metro region (50.4%); Central Oregon (86%); Eugene, Springfield/Lane County (110%); Medford, Ashland/Jackson County (132%); and Salem/Marion, Polk Counties (150%).
However, as other areas of the state are in need, too, Executive Order No. 23-03 directs state agencies to prioritize reducing homelessness (whether sheltered or unsheltered) throughout the state.
In her inaugural address Monday, Kotek also proposed an urgent $130 million investment. This would go toward several areas, including helping at least another 1,200 Oregonians move off the streets within a year; expand shelter capacity by 600 beds; and prevent homelessness for more than 8,000 households, according to the release.
Kotek urged the Legislature to start this year’s session by building on investments made through her executive orders upon it with a comprehensive housing and homelessness package by the end of the session.
“People are currently becoming homeless faster than we have been able to rehouse people living outside,” said Kotek. “This is only the first step and it is going to take collaboration and commitment across local, state, federal, nonprofit, and private sectors to make sure we are acting at the scale and urgency this humanitarian crisis demands.”
