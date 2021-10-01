SALEM — On Tuesday, Oregon Health Authority’s Public Health Director, Rachael Banks and Dr. Tom Jeanne, OHA Senior Health Advisor joined Governor Kate Brown to provide an update on Oregon’s plan for delivering booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to eligible Oregonians.
Throughout the update, leaders emphasized the importance of all people in Oregon completing their first and second doses if needed, and those who are eligible were encouraged to make a plan to get their Pfizer booster shot.
The Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup expanded on the federal recommendations to support use of the Pfizer booster among people ages 18-64 who have underlying medical conditions, and who are in occupational or institutional settings that put them at higher risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission.
The need to address the long-standing health and social inequities when developing a plan to ensure both initial vaccine doses and boosters are available to Oregon’s Asian, Black, Indigenous, People of Color and Tribal communities was also emphasized by Director Banks.
Brown and OHA emphasize: If you are not eligible for a Pfizer booster or you have received a Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, there is no need to worry. All three vaccines protect against serious illness and death from COVID-19.
