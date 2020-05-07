ONTARIO — There is good news and bad news for rural counties trying to reopen after many businesses and activities were shut down with the onset of the novel coronavirus COVID-19. Gov. Kate Brown’s press conference on Thursday afternoon detailed the phases of Oregon’s reopening; she was accompanied by state health officials.
Reopen could begin next week in some areas
The good news is that under the plan, rural counties with no, few or declining virus cases could start to reopen May 15. Businesses that could reopen include restaurants, bars, salons, barbershops, retail stores and gyms, provided safety guards are met. This includes proper social distancing, and employees and customers wearing face masks. Visits to salons will be by appointment only, and retail stores would have to require one-way flow down aisles.
Health officials said they would begin reviewing reopen plans sent in by counties on or after today, with the first decision coming at the end of next week.
Large gatherings disallowed thru September
The bad news is that large gathering events such as concerts, sporting events and festivals will not be allowed until there is a reliable treatment or vaccine available, the governor said. To this she added that all large gatherings should be canceled or modified through at least September. These are phase three recommendations, Brown said, and no final decisions have been made. Further guidance on large gatherings scheduled in the fall will be issued during the summer.
Malheur County Fair officials will be meeting on Monday to discuss the impacts on that event, and how to help animal exhibitors who are already working on projects.
However, guidelines on the expansion of child-care options, summer school summer camps and summer youth programs are to some.
‘The virus is still with us’
In Brown’s phase one plan, there will be need to be a declining number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and emergency department visits for COVID-like illnessess. For testing, the requirement will be 30 tests per 10,000 in population per week, and testing must be accessible for underserved communities.
Also, there must be available capacity for isolation of patients and sufficient health care capacity.
It is tentatively set to allow gatherings of up to 25 people.
A county will have to meet phase 1 requirement before being able to move on to phase 2.
In the second phase, the goal will be to further explain gathering size, allow some office work, and allow some visits to congregate care facilities, such as nursing homes and assisted living facilities. It is possible that gatherings of up to 100 people will be allowed, so long as there is appropriate distancing.
“The virus is still with us,” Brown said. “Physical distancing is and will remain a part of our lives for many months to come. Face coverings are, and will, remain a part of our lives for many months to come.”
Discussions about the reopening of schools are ongoing among state and education officials.
In her opening remarks, Brown said. “We have taken extraordinary measure to protect our community as we’ve fought this virus, shuttering parts of our economy in an effort to save lives.”
“Today, thanks to million of Oregonians following the strict physical distancing order I put in place, I am happy to say these sacrifices have prevented as many as 70,000 COVID-19 infections and 1,500 hospitalizations in Oregon.”
Brown said in the past week there have been fewer than 100 coronavirus hospitalizations across the state.
“Reopening any part of our state comes with risk,” she continue “This virus is still very dangerous and it still poses a great threat. Until there is a vaccine, unfortunately , we will not able to go back to life as we knew it.”
