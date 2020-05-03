ONTARIO — Oregon counties with no or low numbers of the novel coronavirus COViD-19 virus may be eligible to begin relaxing restrictions placed on businesses, activities and person-to-person interactions as the virus spread around the state.
That was part of the information provided by Gov. Kate Brown on Friday during a news conference with medical officials to talk about what it will take to reopen the state, which has been virtually been shutdown since mid-March, except for businesses and services deemed essential.
Brown said she would be meeting with officials from several counties with no or low numbers of infected people during a meeting via Zoom, and will meet with more this week.
At her direction, several of those counties, including Malheur, submitted reopening plans to her office to be approved for them to start relaxing restrictions. Brown said during her news conference that her hope is to have some of those counties or regions be able to start the process of reopening by May 15, with the criteria still being developed.
Besides Malheur County, other counties with no or low infections include Baker, Harney, Grant and Lake.
To get the whole state to start opening up, the governor said it will take an emphasis on testing, tracing and isolation. Testing is needed to find out where the virus has gone and where it is hiding, tracing to find additional cases who may not know that they may have been exposed, and isolating those people to keep them from infecting others.
Opening Oregon will not happen quickly or in one fell swoop, she said,
“First, testing should be available for any Oregonian showing symptoms of the coronavirus,” Brown said. “Testing must be available for individuals in vulnerable or group living situations where COVID-19 is suspected,” and, “we need ongoing , widespread random testing, as the disease may be hiding in or out of the state, and to monitor the disease with our at-risk populations.”
To help accomplish that, Brown has an agreement with the CEOs of Oregon’s larger health systems to work together in managing testing across Oregon.
During the press conference, the state has the capacity to test about 15,000 people per day and goal is to increase that substantially as time goes on, said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, of the Oregon Health authority.
In a program called “Be the Key,” state health officials are putting together a group of at least 100,000 people from around the state to volunteer to be monitored for symptoms for the virus and to be tested as warranted for about a year. People will be selected randomly to participate and will receive a letter in the mail asking them to participate. Letters will start going out around May 11.
“If your are one of those invited to participate, I ask you to heed the call,” Brown said.
Another group of at least 600 people, including health-care workers and other professionals, also to be spread statewide, is being organized to reach out into vulnerable communities, to provide information and support to those may have been exposed to explain what they should.
“With this overarching strategy of testing and tracing in place, we will be able to safely begin the process of reopening Oregon,” Brown said.
“Make no mistake: physical distancing will remain a part of our daily lives until we have the security of a vaccine or treatment for this disease,” she said.
“It’s going to be a new normal.”
