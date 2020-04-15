Gov. Brown: Go slow in order to reopen state

ONTARIO — Gov. Kate Brown laid out a go-slow, methodical path Friday for reopening Oregon after the state has been virtually shut down for the past several weeks due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in an effort to keep it from spreading around the state, infecting more people.
“We don’t control the timing; the disease controls the timing,” Brown said during a press conference at the Oregon Health Authority on Tuesday.
“We all want to get to normal,” Brown continued. “But we have to be careful. We all have to cautious,” she warned, or the state could suffer a relapse.
Her framework for reopening Oregon will be based on science, she said. It must show slower growth, with fewer and fewer cases of the virus.
There will have to be adequate personal protective equipment, masks, gloves and gowns which will show that health-care workers and first responders will be protected, she said. The state needs a robust health system, which will include more testing in every corner of the state to identify where the virus has spread and so it can be stopped,” Brown said. “It will take really strong partnerships between the public and private sectors.”
Currently, 7,000 to 8,000 tests per week are being done, she said.
The Oregon Health Authority will be working with local health departments to build up the health network, she said.
There needs to be robust system for contact testing to find out who has been infected and who they have been in contact with, she said. And there needs to be an effective isolation program for those who are found to be infected, she added.
Reopening the state will be a long task.
“It will take longer than we want,” Brown said.
She plans to hold discussions around the state with state leaders, including health-care professionals and industry representatives. This will including the services industries which employ a lot of the low-income workers, Brown said, commenting she did not want to have them left behind. They make up a larger portion of the heroes during the pandemic, she said.
The governors of Oregon, California and Washington are working to coordinate the reopening of their states.
“This virus does not recognize state boundaries,” Brown said. “We cannot stand still.”
She emphasized that reopening of the state has to be deliberate. Shuttering of an economy at this scale has never happened before, she said.
“Any plan should keep the state moving forward and not moving backward,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.