Workers from Clean Harbors, a hazardous waste disposal company, organize pesticides with similar PH levels into large barrels and crates in October of 2014 afternoon in the parking lot of Simplot Grower Solutions in Ontario.
ONTARIO — Landowners, farmers, and commercial and institutional pesticide users in Oregon are invited to participate in a one-day collection event to be held in Ontario on April 30. The event is being conducted through the Pesticide Stewardship Partnership and is sponsored by the Oregon Department of Agriculture.
“This is a no-shame, no-judgment event,” according to a news release. “The goal is to help rid storage facilities of unwanted or unused pesticide products. More than 719,000 pounds of pesticides have been collected and removed from the environment since 2006 through this event.”
In an email to the Argus on Wednesday, partnership specialist Kathryn Rifenburg said the event helps to balance a need for pest control with avoiding unnecessary risk to the environment.
“Pesticides serve a valuable role in protecting crops and structures, and controlling pests that vector diseases and invasive species. However, unused pesticides, especially those in aging or damaged containers, can accidentally expose workers and family members to pesticides,” wrote Rifenburg. “In addition, pesticides may enter waterways through leaching, flooding, or run-off, and contaminate drinking, irrigation, and surface waters. These pesticides also can contaminate soil and result in a costly remediation efforts. These free collection events save pesticide users time and money by collecting and properly disposing of pesticides while protecting the environment.”
According to Rifenberg, pesticides collected through the annual event are packed by Clean Harbors Environmental Services, for transport to a specialized disposal facility,
The event will be held at Simplot Grower Solutions, 1700 S.W. Fourth St., No. 4344. To register for the event, visit https://oda.direct/PSP by April 25.
