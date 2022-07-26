Get a backpack full of school supplies on July 31

TCC in Ontario will giveaway 150 backpacks loaded with school supplies to the first 150 children on site from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The free supplies will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis, with any leftovers going to local schools.

ONTARIO — The TCC store in Ontario is among those authorized Verizon retailers in the nation that will be giving away backpacks filled with school supplies while supplies last on Sunday.

On July 11, Round Room, LLC. announced that its TCC and Wireless Zone stores are donating 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies this year.



