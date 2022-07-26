TCC in Ontario will giveaway 150 backpacks loaded with school supplies to the first 150 children on site from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday. The free supplies will be given away on a first-come, first-serve basis, with any leftovers going to local schools.
ONTARIO — The TCC store in Ontario is among those authorized Verizon retailers in the nation that will be giving away backpacks filled with school supplies while supplies last on Sunday.
On July 11, Round Room, LLC. announced that its TCC and Wireless Zone stores are donating 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies this year.
It is the 10th year for the annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway.
During that time, the campaign has provided more than 1.2 million backpacks full of school supplies to children across the U.S. as they prepare for their upcoming school years.
Those in need of a backpack can stop by the TCC Store at 1671 E. Idaho Ave. from 1 to 4 p.m. Backpacks will be filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, a ruler and glue. One backpack per child present will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis.
In addition to the backpack donations, families can enter their students in a sweepstakes to win a $10,000 college scholarship through the giveaway’s Big Impact.
Children in grades K-12 are eligible for entry and can be registered at their local TCC and Wireless Zone stores during the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway event. Five scholarships in total will be awarded to randomly selected winners.
“For the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway to reach its tenth edition is truly monumental for all of us at Round Room, TCC and Wireless Zone. This event is now an annual staple in communities nationwide and we couldn’t be more proud of how much we’ve been able to positively impact students these last ten years,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room. “The rising costs of school supplies have made it immensely difficult for many families to adequately prepare their children each school year. Our goal is to alleviate these challenges for as many families as we can through this annual give back event.”
According to the National Retail Federation, American families with school-aged children spent an average of $849 on school supplies in 2021 – totaling $37.1 billion spent in America last year on school supplies alone.
Round Room is working to ease the strain of rising school supply costs with this annual program through its TCC and Wireless Zone stores nationwide.
Any leftover backpacks at School Rocks Backpack Giveaway events will be donated to local schools of each store’s choice.
Supporters of the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway are encouraged to use hashtags #BackpackGiveaway and #10DaysOfGiving on Instagram and Twitter to help spread the word.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.