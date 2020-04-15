PAYETTE COUNTY — Payette County was stirred by the 6.5 earthquake in central Idaho on March 31, but not too badly shaken. Still, with reports coming in regarding the quake, research is suggesting that more studies on Idaho’s earthquake fault system are needed.
According to Sharla Arledge, public information officer for the Idaho Department of Lands, inspections of oil and gas well inspections in Payette County suggest they were unaffected by the quake.
“Idaho Department of Lands (IDL) Division of Minerals, Public Trust, and Oil and Gas completed inspections of oil and gas wells and other facilities in Payette County,” wrote Arledge in an email on Friday. “The inspections verified there were no problems caused by last week’s 6.5 earthquake or aftershocks.”
Arledge said these findings remained consistent with inspections done elsewhere in Idaho.
IDL field staff, working with operators, state and federal agencies, have also verified the tectonic shift did not cause issues for surface mines across the state. IDL staff did not visit surface mining sites due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“The primary focus main focus was facilities and water handling operations to ensure that earthen dams and holding ponds were not damaged,” she said.
On the reverse of that coin, Claudio Berti, director and state geologist for the Idaho Geological Survey, said that the earthquake is raising alarm bells in his office.
“The aftershock location collected so far shows an alignment of events that may suggest that the seismic sequence represents the northward propagation of tectonic elements associated with the ‘Sawtooth Range Fault,’ which shows local evidence of activity in the last 15,000 years,” said Berti. “The geologic setting of the area is very complex and requires some caution in speculation of kinematics, pending a robust campaign of data collection and modeling.”
Berti said that a lack of monitoring infrastructure is leaving Idahoans vulnerable to future earthquakes and more work needs to be done to protect residents.
“The Idaho Geological Survey activated its emergency response right after the event, following the official notification from the USGS and the localization of the event. The state of Idaho has no seismic monitoring network and all information need to come from either federal agencies or neighboring state seismic network.”
As the Geological Survey is deemed an essential service under Gov. Brad Little’s stay home order, operations will continue in the coming weeks, according to Berti.
