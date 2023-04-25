ONTARIO — First responders delivered their brother Nyssa Police Reserve Officer Cpl. Joseph Johnson, who was killed in the line of duty, to his memorial service on Saturday. The procession began at the John J. Easley Memorial Gymnasium at Treasure Valley Community College and wound up at the Nyssa High School, where thousands attended the ceremony.

Ahead of the procession, first responders visited each other while milling around their respective vehicles — many which were adorned with wreaths, flags, ribbons and pictures of Johnson or his end of watch date. That was April 15, 2023, when he was fatally shot responding to a call over a violent offender, who police ultimately found and arrested three days later.



Load comments