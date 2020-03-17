“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.”
This intro to Charles Dickens “Tale of Two Cities” seems fitting as we navigate the ever-changing news landscape of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic between Oregon and Idaho, which impacts our overall community: The Western Treasure Valley.
Social distancing has become a new norm, with various state and national health authorities reducing the suggested number of people at gatherings from 250 to 10 in little more than a week’s time. The new questions in the foreground seem centered on how humanity will overcome the disease, the crushing financial crisis, the race to the store to outcompete our neighbors for resources, or, let’s not forget, extended periods of isolation or quarantine.
As suggested numbers of people for social gatherings have dwindled, the length of time of possible isolation has extended and is still climbing across the nation, somewhere between two and eight weeks time.
President Donald Trump on Monday suggested for at least the next 15 days, people in the U.S. avoid getting together in groups of more than 10 people; meanwhile Gov. Kate Brown mandated no gatherings of more than 25 people for the next four weeks.
For more than a week before Trump’s announcement, mandates already were in place by some communities, states and entities, banning gatherings with those numbers at events, schools, churches and eateries.
Assisted living facilities and hospitals have taken varied measures to protect those they serve, which has included restricted visitation.
When it comes to how things are playing out for those of us who live, work and recreate in the Western Treasure Valley, Govs. Kate Brown and Brad Little have each treated managing the pandemic in their own way within their state borders. In Oregon, Brown has issued a series of mandates regarding public health, and in Idaho, Little has left those important decisions largely up to individuals.
Brown has joined other governors, such as Washington’s Gov. Jay Inslee, in mandating low gathering numbers and closures of schools and now bars and restaurants. As with other governors, she has urged safe social distance from others and also reduced her first suggested number of 250 to a mandate of no more than 25 people on Monday. This includes everything from church services to private get togethers, and could also mean a longer closure for Oregon schools, initially closed through the end of the month.
On the other hand, Little as of early Tuesday morning, has not ordered any mandates. Instead, he has left it up to individuals — allowing school districts and business owners to decide whether to follow recommendations from federal and state agencies. It is time Little step up and mandate closures for public schools and — Yes, I’ll say it — gatherings of more than 10 people at this time.
Currently schools in Idaho counties are left to make their own decisions; this means in some communities, those in charge are making varying decisions on how to move forward, with some schools closing and others not yet.
Trump issued guidelines and recommendations to the nation Monday, urging people to avoid discretionary travel, as well as avoid gathering in bars, restaurants and food courts, along with a recommendation that schools close.
And since I’ve yet to hear of it, I’ll throw in my own: We need to start self-rationing. I have been thinking frequently this past week about conversations with my great-grandmother about World War II and the Great Depression, both frequently cited by her as reasons for her absolute self-reliance when it came to food. Her methods included hunting and gathering, a root cellar, a lavish garden and an abundant stock of preserved foods. My hope is that as the word “pandemic” brought “pandemonium” among U.S. citizens, that “rationing” would bring back some “rationale.” We must be concerned about our neighbors’ basic needs.
And speaking of neighbors, our small businesses which are remaining open — some by reducing staff to do so — need the support of their community now more than ever. Those places that are open, such as our local restaurants which can still offer take-out or delivery, as well as our retailers, grocery stores and pharmacies, still need your support so they can continue to be here through and after the crisis.
We at The Argus Observer and Independent-Enterprise along with our parent company Wick Communications, are taking this pandemic seriously and we want the community to do so, as well. In line with federal and state recommendations, we are limiting our personal contact with others. We are still conducting our full range of services, but prefer to be reached at this time by phone or email. As such, we are not allowing anybody except staff inside our offices at this time and are limiting our own contact within the community.
As a community I believe we will get through this together; I’ve witnessed many amazing comebacks in my time here — from small to large. Most recently among these, I watched the Western Treasure Valley residents band together to help each other out during and after Snowpocalypse/Snowmageddon, a 2015 winter from which we are still feeling the financial impact. There is no escaping that truth.
However, we survived then as a community because we suddenly became focused on the microcosm. We should be so focused now, by limiting our contact with others until we as a human race can get ahead of this virus. And don’t forget: Wash your hands!
Leslie Thompson is the editor at The Argus Observer. She can be reached at (541) 823-4818 or by emailing lesliet@argusobserver.com. To comment on this story, go to www.argusobserver.com.
