Future drive-up testing for COVID-19 is planned

ONTARIO — Another round of drive-up testing is now scheduled for Malheur County residents who want to be tested for the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
The tests will be conducted on the first Wednesday of the month for the next three months (June 3, July 1 and August 5) at the Malheur County fairgrounds. The testing will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.
The tests will only be administered to individuals who live or work in Malheur County. The goal of the testing site is to supplement other testing offered by local health-care providers “in order to ease some of the pressure on the existing system,” the release states.
At the testing site, everyone will have to remain in their vehicles and follow traffic pattern directions. Testing will be limited to four individuals per vehicle and everyone tested will need to be seated at a seat with a working window. Everyone tested will be required to complete a screening form, which will be available in English and Spanish.
At the conclusion of the August testing, six rounds of drive-up testing will have been completed by the Malheur County COVID-19 Taskforce.
The first testing was done on April 29 at the fairgrounds. Drive-up testing was also stationed at Nyssa High School on May 12 and at Wadleigh Park in Vale on May 14.
As of Tuesday, Malheur County Health Department Director Sarah Poe said there were no positive tests found for Malheur County residents from the drive-up testing sites. There were two positives, but they were of Idaho residents and their cases were transferred to Southwest District Health.
What is the criteria?
Individuals qualify for testing if they have two of the symptoms of COVID-19 (fever within the last three days, cough, shortness of breath), or one symptom plus an additional risk factor (age 60 or older; body mass index of 40 or above; live or work in a nursing home or long-term care facility, jail, prison, group home or other congregate care setting; frontline health-care provider or first responder; routinely take cortisone, prednisone or other steroids, anti-cancer drugs or had radiation treatments; have a condition that weakens the immune system (cancer treatment, bone marrow or organ transplant, HIV with low CD4 count or not treated); pregnant; diabetes; lung disease (moderate to severe asthma, COPD, emphysema, pulmonary or cystic fibrosis); cardiovascular disease (heart failure, coronary artery disease, congenital heart disease, cardiomyopathy, pulmonary hypertension); high blood pressure; chronic kidney disease requiring dialysis; chronic liver disease; or had close contact with a lab-confirmed COVID-19 case within 14 days of when your symptoms started.
Testing will also be available to Nyssa’s First Responders without symptoms.
What if I’m not eligible?
Those who do not meet the criteria for testing, will be asked to return home to monitor symptoms and contact their local health-care provider, according to the release.
About the taskforce
The Malheur County COVID-19 Taskforce is led by Malheur County Sheriff’s Lt. Rich Harriman and supported by staff from several other agencies including the health department, environmental health, ambulance service district, planning and surveying, as well as community agencies.
The Taskforce is looking to offer more testing sites in the future, until the Oregon Office of Emergency Management allotment of tests has been exhausted, according to the release.
