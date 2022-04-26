BAKER CITY — It’s that time of year again!
As we head out to the Forest, many species of friendly fungi rest on the forest floor, ready for harvesting. If you know where to look, and what to look for, mushrooms are available to pick for personal consumption within the daily legal limits: 1 gallon in Oregon and 5 gallons in Washington.
No permit or payment is required to harvest, possess, or transport up to these legal limits, provided the mushrooms are not sold or traded but enjoyed by the picker. The 2022 Mushroom Guide is available in three different languages on the Forest’s website and includes important rules and helpful tips regarding harvesting mushrooms off National Forest lands.
Those seeking to harvest mushrooms beyond the legal limit, or for commercial purposes, will first to obtain a commercial permit Permit sales began April 25. Commercial pickers who plan to camp in the National Forest will also need an industrial camping permit. Contact the National Forest office to discuss your needs. To help care for the land while picking mushrooms:
• Use a knife to cut your mushrooms at their base. This reduces disturbance to the soil and can help mushrooms to continue growing in that location.
• Carry your mushrooms in a net bag, which better preserves them and allows spores to spread for future production.
• Give wildlife plenty of space and leave newborns alone.
• Practice “leave no trace” ethics, and please take all your trash home with you.
• Remember that commercial mushroom picking is prohibited in wilderness areas, research areas, or any areas that are currently closed. Report any violations promptly to the Forest Service.
Be aware that some forest roads are may not accessible due to mud and snow. Traveling on wet mountain roads and terrain can be dangerous. It can also cause resource damage, which can be illegal. Contact the nearest District Office for up-to-date information on road conditions and current closures.
To improve your personal safety in the woods, please plan ahead, pack the “Ten Essentials,” and travel with others. Also be sure to tell a friend or family member where you are going; stick to your plan and let them know when you will confirm your safe return.
Keep in mind that many wild mushroom varieties are poisonous. When in doubt, leave it out! It is the responsibility of the picker to properly identify a mushroom and determine whether it is edible. There are many guidebooks available to assist with identification. The local library, county agricultural extension office, and local mycological society are good sources of information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.