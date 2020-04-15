Fueling the community

PAYETTE COUNTY - With the novel coronavirus COVID-19 forcing Americans to work at home and cancel travel plans, there just aren’t as many people buying motor vehicle fuel each week. The result: Pump prices have fallen across the country, pushing much of the fuel below $2 per gallon, as reported by GasBuddy.com. In Kentucky, some prices have reportedly fallen to as low as 97 cents per gallon.
As of Monday afternoon, the average price for regular unleaded in the state of Idaho is $2.01 per gallon, according to AAA. Many were hovering at or below $2 and with one Cenex station in New Plymouth was at $1.84, as reported by GasBuddy.
To understand how the downturn in fuel sales has affected operations of local fuel stations, the newspaper reached out to several local stations.
We heard back from John Jackson, CEO of Jacksons Food Stores, which operates fuel stations in Idaho, Oregon, Washington, Nevada and Arizona.
According to Jackson, fuel sales are down 50%, but expenditures are up.
“Our store sales are not down as far, they range between twenty-five and thirty percent,” he said in an interview.
Installation of plexiglas shields, providing masks for employees, limiting the number of customers in each store and temporarily reducing store hours are just a few things Jacksons is doing for its employees on the job.
“We’ve raised all of our front line people’s pay by two dollars an hour, for dealing with being on the front lines,” said Jackson. “We’ve increased our costs with cleaning and all the supplies we have to provide … We’re just trying to keep them safe.”
Off the job, Jackson said his team is helping employees care for themselves, even if it means not having them come to work; compensation is offered to employees staying home sick or due to a temporary closure. Most corporate employees are working from home, according to Jackson.
In the foodservice department, Jacksons is still making food in its plants … such as 5,600 items to be donated to local food banks.
“We’ve always had a policy to give back to the towns we do business in,” said Jackson.
To further help the community, Jacksons has partnered with Crush the Curve Idaho to provide COVID-19 testing to employees. Additionally, in rural communities the business has donated $40,000 to local schools ”to help them with their connectivity with their students trying to work online,” said Jackson. Payette School District received $5,000, according to Jill Linville, Public Information Officer for Jacksons. Superintendent Robin Gilbert at Payette School District confirmed the donation at the Board of Trustees meeting on April 13, which is being used for emergency expenses related to distance learning.
As previously reported, Jacksons employees each received $40 in gift certificates toward orders at local restaurants, and customers purchasing 10 gallons of fuel will receive $5 coupons toward their restaurant orders.
Jackson expressed gratitude to store and corporate office employees in helping to respond to the pandemic as they have thus far.
“I’ve been very impressed with the work that all of us are doing,” said Jackson.
