Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff released a newer photo of a missing 5-year-old from Fruitland on Thursday. The photo of Michael "Monkey" Joseph Vaughan is said to have been taken just one month prior to the time he was last seen.
FRUITLAND — Fruitland City Police provided an update to the community on its Facebook page on Monday afternoon regarding a missing 5-year-old boy from Fruitland. Michael “Monkey” Joseph Vaughan went missing from the area near his home the evening of July 27.
In the update, police state that the ground search has been ongoing and will continue this week, with emphasis on aerial and marine searches.
“In the effort to cover all possibilities, waterways are still being searched. There are many miles of waterways in the Fruitland area and searching them is a momentous task,” reads the update. “Residents may see search crews along the banks of canals and rivers this week and at any given time as we work to leave no stone unturned in our search for Michael. You may also see drones or other specialized equipment assisting in the search.”
Gratitude was offered to those who have provided and continue to provide tips, stating that investigators are looking into all tips.
Resources from Idaho State Police and the FBI are still assisting Fruitland Police Department with the case.
In addition to tiplines at the Payette County Sheriff’s Office and Crime Stoppers of Southwest Idaho, where callers can remain anonymous, police noted that there is also a new email tipline: findmichael@fruitland.org.
Fruitland Police Department does not have any news conferences scheduled, and updates will only be “posted here on the Fruitland Police Facebook page,” as the agency aims “to balance our efforts with pursuing the search for Michael and keeping the community informed.”
“Michael, by all accounts, was an active, inquisitive, child. While we have not eliminated any possibility, it is possible he may have wandered somewhere and he needs our help to find him. We continue to ask local residents and businesses to remaining vigilant and observant,” reads the update. “Michael’s family remains in our prayers and they remain fully cooperative with law enforcement. Please be respectful of their privacy during this difficult time.”
Michael was last seen in the area of SW 9th St. and South Arizona Avenue in Fruitland at about 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. on July 27. He was wearing a light blue Minecraft T-shirt, dark blue or black boxer briefs with a green stripe and child’s size 11, blue flip flops. He is 3-foot-7-inches tall, 50 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.
