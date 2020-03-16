FRUITLAND -- Tuesday will be the last day of school for the month of March for Fruitland students. According to a post by Fruitland School District Superintendent Teresa Fabricius, Fruitland will be closing its schools for the remainder of the month starting on Wednesday. 

This closure, the post claims, is based on new recommendations from the White House on Monday, as well as “current and evolving information from the health care community.

Tuesday will be an early release for students and the closure is expected to last to March 31.

Later on Monday evening, Payette School District also announced that Tuesday will be the final day for school in March. 

The closures come on the same day that the Idaho High School Activities Association suspended all spring sports (events and practices) through April 5.

All Oregon schools started a weeks-long closure starting on Monday, which was mandated by Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday. On Sunday night, Idaho Gov. Brad Little said he would leave closing the schools up to the individual school districts.

Nik Streng is the sports reporter for the Argus Observer. He graduated from the University of Oregon in 2015 with a master's degree in journalism, after graduating from Pacific University in 2013 with a degree in creative writing.

