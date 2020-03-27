FRUITLAND — The regular meeting of the Fruitland City Council on Monday covered an important topic relating to how the city is taking precautionary measures to deal with the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
The city is making changes to how business is conducted since the March 18 conference call that Mayor Brian Howell had with state officials in which it was determined that the City of Fruitland’s response was deemed to be appropriate given the circumstances at the time. Since then, however, guidelines for social distancing and statewide updates to the situation have been ramping up.
Councilor Stuart Grimes motioned to close Fruitland City Hall’s doors to the public for walk-in services on a temporary basis. The motion carried after it was seconded by Councilor Pierson.
The Council then reviewed a “Declaration of Local Disaster Emergency for the City of Fruitland.” This city wide measure was seconded and approved.
Also in response to the ongoing public health crisis, the Council reviewed a summarized version of the “Families First Coronavirus Response Act. This Act was signed into law on March 18 and allows eligible employees to receive emergency paid sick leave for all “qualifying coronavirus related reasons.”
