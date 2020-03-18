Fruitland City Hall

FRUITLAND — While schools are closed early for spring break, Fruitland City Hall is staying open for business as usual despite the outbreak of COVID-19 (novel Coronavirus). This is according to Mayor Brian Howell.

“At this time, there are no plans to change any operation for the City of Fruitland,” said Howell via email on Mar. 18.  “All departments and function will continue as normal. The Police, Fire and Ambulance will continue to function as always.”

Howell said there will be personal protective equipment on hand for normal operations. He recommends anyone with questions regarding the outbreak contact Southwest District Health.

Regarding city council meetings, Howell said he would discuss this in person with the council and via conference call with the state today [March 18].

“This is a fluid situation and things can change at any moment.”

