Free rapid COVID-19 testing available in Malheur County

Valley Family Health Care’s Mobile Access Unit was set up for another round of COVID-19 testing in December of 2020. Valley Family will continue testing every Monday through Feb. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Treasure Valley Community College baseball field in Ontario.  

MALHEUR COUNTY

Malheur County Health Department offers BinaxNOW drive-up testing to people who live or work in Malheur County and have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. There is no out-of-pocket cost and no insurance required. Test results are available in 15 minutes.

Testing is available by appointment on Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to noon, and Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. To schedule an appointment, phone (541) 823-3232.

Additionally, Valley Family Health Care is offering COVID-19 testing every Monday through Feb. 22, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Treasure Valley Community College baseball field in Ontario. Anyone requesting a test will be tested. There are no out-of-pocket costs, and test results are available in 15 minutes. For more information about the Valley Family testing, phone (208) 452-6661.

Other places providing tests include Snake River Pediatrics Clinic and Rite Aid, with appointments urged ahead of time.

