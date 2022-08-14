Free pheasant hunts for youth hunters around the state in September

SALEM — Youth hunters, age 17 and under, can sign up now for free pheasant hunts happening around the state starting in September, with an additional few hunt dates in October. The hunts are offered by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, ODFW.
The agency and partners stock pheasants at these special hunts that give youth a head start on regular pheasant seasons, which don’t begin until October. They are mostly held on ODFW’s wildlife areas, with a few exceptions.
There are multiple dates and hunt locations to choose from and some events have multiple hunt times to choose from. Register by logging in to the youth’s account at MyODFW’s Licensing page. Then go to Purchase from the Catalog, and look under the Category/ Class/Workshop / Outdoor Skills. Hunts are listed alphabetically by city name. Note that registration is only online; it is not available at license sale agents.
These events are open only to youth who have passed hunter education. Volunteers bring their trained hunting dogs to some events. Some events also host a shooting skills session before the hunt.
The hunts are free, though participants need a valid hunting license, $10 for youth 12 and older, free for age 11 and under, to hunt. Youth hunters age 12-17 also need an upland game bird validation, $4. Purchase before the event, online or at a license sales agent. Licenses and validations will not be sold at the events.
Some areas will host the event both Saturday and Sunday. Youth who register for one day are welcome to hunt stand by on the other day.
“Youth pheasant hunts are a great chance for young hunters to find early success and put the lessons learned in hunter education to work in the field,” said Jered Goodwin, ODFW hunter education coordinator.
