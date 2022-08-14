Free pheasant hunts for youth hunters around the state in September

Jasmine P. is pictured at a youth pheasant hunt in this undated photo.

 Photo by Janis P. via ODFW

SALEM — Youth hunters, age 17 and under, can sign up now for free pheasant hunts happening around the state starting in September, with an additional few hunt dates in October. The hunts are offered by Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, ODFW.

The agency and partners stock pheasants at these special hunts that give youth a head start on regular pheasant seasons, which don’t begin until October. They are mostly held on ODFW’s wildlife areas, with a few exceptions.



