ONTARIO — Four Rivers Cultural Center is normally filled with activity, but since the onset of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the center and museum have been quieter than usual.
Thursday afternoon, however, saw preparation being done for a community service project that was solidified only two days earlier, according to Tanya Navarrete, vice president of operations at the Cultural Center.
This project is a distribution operation to get much needed supplies to the city’s homeless population.
“We’re happy to be able to do something for the community,” explained Navarrete.
Volunteers were in the Payette Room of the center on Thursday afternoon putting together packages that included a protective mask and a hygiene kit. On the day of distribution, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches will also be offered. Recipients are not required to take all of the items offered, but are encouraged to do so.
Navarrete said the turnaround on this project was so fast, just a matter of days, because the current situation called for immediate action.
“These are items people need now!” she emphasized.
She went on to say how if the turnout on Saturday is lower than expected and there are still items left over, volunteers will be ready to do it all over again the following Saturday until supplies are exhausted.
Matt Stringer, executive director of Four Rivers Cultural Center, said in an email sent on Thursday afternoon that he saw the Facebook posts by Sarah Ray and her mother, Marie Groberg, regarding their community mask making efforts and asked if they would be willing to partner with the center on this project.
“Marie responded very quickly commending me for what we are doing and said she would love to partner with us. I think she has such a good heart that she was excited that we were doing this with an organized distribution method,” explained Stringer.
