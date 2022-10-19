ONTARIO — SAIF will be touring the state in the next few months to offer free farm safety sessions with the first session planned in Ontario this month.
The 29 free ag safety seminars will be offered in 17 cities across Oregon through March. Nine of the seminars will be presented entirely in Spanish.
SAIF has put the seminars on for the last 29 years, helping Oregon’s farm owners, managers, and workers stay safe in one of the most hazardous industries. SAIF offered online webinars the last two years in lieu of in-person events.
“We are excited to get back on the road to offer these critical safety trainings this year,” said Courtney Merriott, senior safety management consultant at SAIF and one of the seminar presenters. “Being able to get out into the ag community is more effective as we look at reducing hazards in this industry.”
This year's seminars will focus on four topics: ag hacks and ag mythbusters; coexisting with agricultural chemicals; balancing the effects of heat and the effects of OSHA’s new heat rule; and first responders on the farm.
SAIF will also host online webinars in December and March in both English and Spanish.
The seminars are designed primarily for people working in agriculture but are open to anyone interested in ag safety and health—they don't have to be insured by SAIF.
In-person seminars will be held in Bandon, Boring, Central Point, Corvallis, Eugene, Hermiston, Hillsboro, Hood River, Klamath Falls, La Grande, Madras, Milton-Freewater, Mt. Angel, Ontario, Salem, The Dalles and Wilsonville.
Spanish seminars will be held in Central Point, Hermiston, Hillsboro, Hood River, Madras, Mt. Angel, Salem, The Dalles and Wilsonville.
All will run from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and lunch will be provided.
Employers with small ag businesses who attend the seminar, or watch the webinars, will meet OSHA's instructional requirement — one of four requirements that exempt small agricultural operations from random OSHA inspections.
Three hours of technical and one hour of business continuing education credits are available from the Landscape Contractors Board. Four producer continuing education credit hours for licensed insurance agents are approved by the Department of Consumer and Business Services.
