Free fishing this weekend in Oregon

SALEM
Everyone can fish for free in Oregon on Saturday and Sunday.
No fishing licenses or tags (including a Combined Angling Tag or Columbia River Basin Endorsement or Two-Rod Validation) are required to fish, crab or clam in Oregon this weekend. Although no licenses or tags are required, all other fishing regulations apply including closures, bag limits and size restrictions. See the Oregon Sport Fishing Regulations to find out more and remember to check for any in season regulation changes at https://bit.ly/Fish_report.
While nonresidents can also fish for free Saturday and Sunday, there are still special restrictions in place on the coast due to COVID-19. Currently, clamming and mussel harvesting is closed to nonresidents coastwide. Crabbing is open to nonresidents along most of the coast but is closed to nonresidents in the Columbia River and in ocean areas north of Cape Falcon (nonresidents may crab in bays and estuaries north of Cape Falcon e.g. Necanium River estuary). A few other clamming and crabbing closures are in effect (including razor clamming on Clatsop beaches due to an annual conservation closure); see the Recreation Report page for details. Also remember to always call the ODA Shellfish safety hotline at (800) 448-2474 or check ODA’s Recreational Shellfish page before you head out. The Oregon Department of Agriculture regularly tests shellfish and closes areas when naturally occurring biotoxins get to levels that make crabs and clams unsafe to eat.
New to fishing and wondering where to go?
Check the Recreation Report, which is updated on Thursday each week, for the best opportunities for the weekend.
This time of year, the best bets are typically warmwater fishing and high lakes trout fishing.
On the coast, try surfperch fishing from beaches or jetties. Crabbing or clamming can be a great activity for families; find detailed maps on where to go on MyODFW.com Crabbing and Clamming pages.
“Getting outdoors to fish can be a safe and healthy activity right now, and a good respite during this difficult time,” said Curt Melcher, ODFW Director. “We do ask all who participate to please follow all virus precautions so everyone has a safe time this Free Fishing Weekend.”
