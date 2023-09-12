Four Rivers Community School invites all to carnival Sept. 14

Four Rivers Jr. Prep students pose in the Nest (the school’s gym room) during PE to encourage the community to attend the School Carnival on Thursday from 5 to 7:30 p.m., which will be hosted on the school’s main K-8 grounds at 2449 SW 4th Avenue Ontario. Pictured, from left, are Andrew Hysell, Elijah Grimaldo, DJ Arocha and Angel Trujillo.
ONTARIO — Four Rivers Community School athletes are gearing up to host an exhilarating Community School Carnival and Silent Auction to raise funds for their upcoming year of sports. The event is Thursday from 5 to 7:30 p.m., at the school’s main campus and promises an evening of family-friendly fun and entertainment.
Members of the public are urged to attend and contribute to the success of the young athletes as they strive to fund 23 impactful sports programs.
Activities for all ages
There will be a plethora of engaging activities designed to captivate attendees of all ages. Families can anticipate the thrill of a dunk tank, the magic of giant bubbles, the excitement of bounce houses, and the camaraderie of games like basketball shootout, obstacle course races, parent/child sack races and more.
To participate, event-goers can purchase tickets which are 20 tickets for $5. Alternatively, a wristband can be purchased for $10, offering unlimited access to the various games.
Donations will be taken during the event to dunk Superintendent Chelle Robins, Dean of Students Zoila Mason and Athletics Director Tyler Swanson.
Community organizations will also be in attendance and are sponsoring a free raffle to all attendees.
Tacos, snacks and refreshments
Food enthusiasts will be delighted by the array of treats awaiting them at the event. From mouthwatering esquites and refreshing snow cones to classic popcorn and Tex-Mex tacos or bowls, including a tempting vegetarian option, there's something to satisfy every palate. Food tickets will be available for purchase at $1 each, with menu items ranging from one to five tickets. A dedicated outdoor seating area will provide the perfect spot to savor these delectable offerings.
Silent auction included
One of the highlights of the evening will be the spectacular silent auction, offering attendees the chance to take home exciting prizes while supporting our exceptional athletes in their quest for success. The silent auction serves as an opportunity for the community to come together and create a lasting impact on the lives of these dedicated individuals. Those who wish to contribute by donating a basket are encouraged to reach out to the event organizers by calling the main school office.
This inaugural Community School Carnival and Silent Auction fundraiser for families, friends and community members will support athletes and contribute to their journey towards excellence.
