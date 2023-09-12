Four Rivers Community School invites all to carnival Sept. 14

Four Rivers Jr. Prep students pose in the Nest (the school’s gym room) during PE to encourage the community to attend the School Carnival on Thursday from 5 to 7:30 p.m., which will be hosted on the school’s main K-8 grounds at 2449 SW 4th Avenue Ontario. Pictured, from left, are Andrew Hysell, Elijah Grimaldo, DJ Arocha and Angel Trujillo.

 Submitted photo

ONTARIO — Four Rivers Community School athletes are gearing up to host an exhilarating Community School Carnival and Silent Auction to raise funds for their upcoming year of sports. The event is Thursday from 5 to 7:30 p.m., at the school’s main campus and promises an evening of family-friendly fun and entertainment.

Members of the public are urged to attend and contribute to the success of the young athletes as they strive to fund 23 impactful sports programs.



