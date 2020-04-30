PAYETTE COUNTY — Now that stay home orders are starting to lighten as Idaho officials gear up to reopen the state, forest officials want to ensure recreation sites remain safe in light of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
As such, the Forest Service Intermountain Region, which includes the Payette National Forest among other system lands, has implemented an executive order limiting group sizes to 10 for outdoor recreation on the forest.
“While this group size order may seem to place further restrictions on the recreating public, it may allow for National Forests to open some previously closed sites, and can provide an alternative to closing sites where social distancing cannot be ensured,” reads a news release about the order.
The restriction went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, and will remain in effect through May 31, unless rescinded earlier.
It is noteworthy that violating the executive order is a class B misdemeanor; individuals who are caught disobeying the order can face a fine ($5,000 or less for individuals; $10,000 or less for organizations) and up to six months in prison.
The only exemptions are on duty federal, state and local officers or members of any organized rescue, or fire-fighting force, as well as persons with a permit exempting them from the order.
The restricted areas include all Forest Service system lands within the Intermountain Region, according to information provided by the Forest Service. In addition to Payette National Forest, the closure includes Boise, Caribou-Targhee, Salmon-Challis and Sawtooth national forests.
“We greatly value the opportunity for people to use their public lands, and we fully recognize the connection people have with National Forests,” said Dave Rosenkrance, Deputy Regional Forester in the release. “Our intent in issuing this group size order is not to reduce recreation opportunities, but in fact, this may allow us to open some sites that had been closed due to COVID-19, while ensuring the safety of our employees and the public.”
With the virus impact varying greatly from community to community, the forest service is evaluating its plans on an ongoing basis, and will review the order, in accordance with statewide plans.
Many recreation opportunities remain available to the public.
