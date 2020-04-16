Food trucks to serve truck drivers at Idaho rest areas

PAYETTE COUNTY — Truck drivers and other travelers on major roadways in Idaho who are in need of a hot meal are getting a helping hand from the Idaho Transportation Department. Due to the ongoing novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the agency passed an emergency exemption to allow food trucks with permits to set up at certain rest areas.
“We heard truck drivers were having difficulties finding hot meals with the restrictions placed on nonessential businesses during the stay-at-home order,” said Nestor Fernandez, ITD’s Mobility Services Engineer, in a news release on Wednesday. “Our goal is to support them as best as we can during this pandemic, especially long-haul drivers delivering goods across the U.S.”
Food trucks will be permitted at rest areas around the state, with up to two vendors allowed at each site that doesn’t already offer these services and is not under public-private management, according to the release.
“These temporary services are targeted at truck drivers and other essential travelers,” Fernandez said. “We don’t want to attract crowds and will advise permitted vendors to follow health-care guidelines.”
Once Gov. Brad Little lifts Idaho’s stay home order and restrictions on non-essential businesses, food trucks will no longer be permitted.
Transportation is essential to Idaho’s response during the pandemic, according to the news release. “Whether it is maintaining highways and bridges, or building new infrastructure, the Idaho Transportation Department and our transportation partners are committed to keeping Idaho goods, agricultural products and services moving during these times,” it concludes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.