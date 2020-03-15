BOISE — On Friday morning, Idaho Gov. Brad Little issued an emergency declaration regarding COVID-19 (novel coronavirus), ensuring access to resources for hospitals and medical providers in the fight against coronavirus, as well as to “preserve critical healthcare capacity,” according to Little.
The declaration was made hours before Idaho received its first positive test for coronavirus, a woman in Ada County who is over 50 years old and recently attended a conference in New York city. During a press conference on Friday afternoon, Central District Health official Brandon Atkins said the woman is in self-isolation in Ada County and is recovering with mild symptoms.
The second positive case of the virus in Idaho came in on Saturday afternoon. The second case is a woman in her 50s from Blaine County. A third care was confirmed on Saturday evening, a man over the age of 50 in Ada County.
The Governor’s emergency declaration increases funds available to the Emergency Disaster Fund, making the purchase of additional equipment and resources in the fight against COVID possible.
The declaration did not include any mandatory closures or cancellations of public gatherings, but made recommendations to churches, schools and community organizations to carefully make such determinations for themselves.
“Superintendents have the authority to close schools at this time,” Little said.
Little stated that ordering statewide school closures at this time could possibly hinder the state’s efforts to contain the virus.
Little has also created a COVID-19 “strike team” to preserve the health of Idaho’s elderly population.
“The strike team is meeting regularly,” said Little.
Little said he and his advisors have been tracking COVID-19 since January, when the first cases in the U.S. were confirmed.
“They are helping us to ask the right questions, and focus our efforts on where it matters,” said Little.
Little urges those with symptoms to contact their healthcare provider to determine need for testing. Otherwise, according to a press release from the Office of the Governor, testing will follow these protocols:
• If someone has a fever or cough, they should contact their medical provider to find out if they should be tested for coronavirus.
• People without symptoms will not be tested at this time.
•After ruling out the flu through a rapid flu test, a provider may take a sample from a patient and send it to a lab where the actual coronavirus testing occurs. Most providers can use a simple swab to collect a sample.
The release also says “Idaho is fortunate to have a state-run lab that can process coronavirus tests, and the lab is keeping up on testing needs at this time. Privately-run labs also have begun testing for coronavirus.”
It also says Idaho is actively working to expand access to testing statewide.
Little reminded the public, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” saying it is important to take basic precautions, including washing your hands, covering your face when you cough or sneeze, and if you feel sick to stay home.
Little also warned those who are stockpiling essentials to be mindful of their neighbors as they do so, noting that their efforts could prevent their neighbors from having access to such basic supplies.
Patients continue to be tested in Idaho at this time.
In a press release Friday afternoon, Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden reminded the public of a law that takes effect during states of emergency: Idaho’s price gouging statute prohibits the act of buying food, fuel, drugs and water for the purpose of selling it at an excessive profit during declared emergencies.
“My office is committed to ensuring businesses do not use this state of emergency to exploit consumers,” Wasden said. “I encourage Idaho businesses to treat their neighbors fairly in the marketplace. Idahoans who see activities to the contrary should report instances of price gouging to my office.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.