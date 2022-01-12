Malheur Drug owner Adam Tolman holds a computer as he shows teachers how to operate a Phantom 3 drone during a workshop in July of 2016. Oregon Parks and Recreation will hold a meeting Jan. 24 to discuss rules governing take-off and landing of unmanned aerial vehicles over state parks and ocean shorelines.
SALEM — The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department Rule Advisory Committee will meet virtually Jan. 24 to review and discuss proposed changes to Oregon Administrative Rules. The agency intends to create rules to provide the clarity needed for drone pilots, hobbyists and the general public to know where drone take-off and landing is allowed and prohibited within a state park and along the ocean shore.
The meeting starts at 10:30 a.m. and will be live streamed on YouTube for the public at drones_orpd. The meeting agenda does not include time for public comment.
The committee will also discuss any financial or economic effects of the proposed rules on businesses, local governments or other stakeholders.
After the committee review, the proposed rules will open for public comment. Details will be posted on the Proposed OPRD Rules web page.
OPRD appointed members to the Rule Advisory Committee. Members comprise individuals who are drone pilots, agency representatives, conservationists, and active visitors to state parks. Additional RAC members have been added for this second meeting.The first meeting was held in November 2021.
Individuals who require special accommodations to view the meetings can contact Katie Gauthier at least three days in advance of the meeting at (503) 510-9678 or katie.gauthier@oregon.gov.
