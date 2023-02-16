Fish free in Oregon on Feb. 18-19

Oregon Dept. of Fish and Wildlife offers free fishing, crabbing and clamming on several weekends throughout the year. The next one is this Friday and Saturday, in conjunction with the three-day President's Day holiday weekend.
SALEM — People who are in Oregon for President’s Day Weekend are urged to make fishing part of their plans for the three-day weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, everyone in the state can fish, clam and crab for free.
There are no requirements for fishing or shellfish licenses or tags (including a Combined Angling Tag or Columbia River Basin Endorsement or Two-Rod Validation) for those two days. The offer is open to anyone, regardless of whether they are an Oregon resident.
All other fishing regulations apply including closures, bag limits and size restrictions. The Oregon Sport Fishing Regulations for rules are available online at https://www.eregulations.com/oregon. Anglers are reminded to check for any in season regulation changes — especially for salmon and steelhead fishing — on the Recreation Report at https://bit.ly/OR_fishing. Once there, click on the zone where you want to fish and then click the “Regulation Updates” tab to see the in-season changes.
The report is updated weekly and features the best bests for fishing for the upcoming week.
For beginners, Easy Angling Oregon, online at http://bit.ly/3SckOnF, is a great guide to getting started fishing in Oregon.
Those heading to the ocean are urged to check ocean conditions and take safety precautions — always clam with a friend and never turn your back on the ocean.
As of Feb. 14, crabbing is open coastside but razor clamming is closed along the entire Oregon coast due to biotoxin levels.
Phone the ODA Shellfish safety hotline at (800) 448-2474 or check the Shellfish page at http://bit.ly/3YyWyOU before you go clamming or crabbing. The Oregon Department of Agriculture regularly tests shellfish and closes areas when naturally occurring biotoxins get to levels that make crabs and clams unsafe to eat.
