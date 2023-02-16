Fish free in Oregon on Feb. 18-19

Oregon Dept. of Fish and Wildlife offers free fishing, crabbing and clamming on several weekends throughout the year. The next one is this Friday and Saturday, in conjunction with the three-day President's Day holiday weekend.

 Oregon Dept. of Fish and Wildlife

SALEM — People who are in Oregon for President’s Day Weekend are urged to make fishing part of their plans for the three-day weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, everyone in the state can fish, clam and crab for free.  

There are no requirements for fishing or shellfish licenses or tags (including a Combined Angling Tag or Columbia River Basin Endorsement or Two-Rod Validation) for those two days. The offer is open to anyone, regardless of whether they are an Oregon resident.



Tags

Load comments