Fish, clam or crab for free in Oregon this weekend

SALEM
Make fishing part of your President’s Day Weekend/Valentine’s Day plans. Everyone can fish, clam and crab for free in Oregon on Saturday and Sunday.
No fishing licenses or tags (including a Combined Angling Tag, Columbia River Basin Endorsement or Two-Rod Validation) are required by Oregon residents or nonresidents to fish, crab or clam in Oregon on those dates.
Although no licenses or tags are required these two days, all other fishing regulations apply including closures, bag limits and size restrictions. See the Oregon Sport Fishing Regulations to find out more and remember to check for any in-season regulation changes, especially for salmon and steelhead fishing, in the Zone where you will be fishing by visiting the Recreation Report on https://myodfw.com/.
The Recreation Report identifies the best fishing opportunities this time of year. With winter weather forecast for the weekend, ice fishing for trout or yellow perch could be an option, but be sure the ice is safe and wear safety gear. Find more tips on ice fishing on ODFW’s website under the articles tab.
The crabbing and clamming page has lots of information about how to and where to. Those angling on the coast are reminded to take extra precautions during winter and to never turn their back on the ocean. Always call the ODA Shellfish safety hotline at (800) 448-2474 or check ODA’s Recreational Shellfish page before going shellfishing. The Oregon Department of Agriculture regularly tests shellfish and closes areas when naturally occurring biotoxins get to levels that make crabs and clams unsafe to eat. As of Thursday, razor clamming is closed along the entire coast due to domoic acid levels. Crabbing, bay clamming and mussel harvesting are open along the entire coast.
Anglers are urged to follow social distancing mandates, while on a boat or at a fish cleaning station, wear a mask, wash hands often, be prepared, avoid crowds and stay home if sick. Anglers are also reminded to pack out what is packed in, and not to leave any garbage behind.
