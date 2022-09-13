Fish and Wildlife Commission meets Sept. 15-16 in Burns

Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission will adopt 2023 Big Game Regulations during their meeting this week in Burns. A major change being proposed is to move up the dates that controlled hunt draw results are available and the deadline to change controlled hunt applications. See the tour and meeting agenda and watch a livestream of Friday’s meeting at https://bit.ly/3L7pGad.
To accompany Commissioners on the tour which includes stops to discuss wolf management, dry forest resiliency and bull trout restoration, be at the Hines District office (238 S. Hwy 120, Hines) no later than 8 a.m. Pacific Time on Thursday morning. Members of the public must provide their own transportation and lunch.
To testify remotely on Friday, register at least 48 hours in advance (by 8 a.m. Wednesday) at https://bit.ly/3QGroR4.
A public forum for people to comment on topics not on the agenda is scheduled for Friday morning after the Director's report. To participate in the public forum, contact the ODFW Director's office at (503) 947-6044 or ODFW.Commission@odfw.oregon.gov by 8 a.m. Wednesday.
The Commission will adopt 2023 Big Game Regulations during their meeting. A major change being proposed is to move the date that controlled hunt draw results are available up, from June 20 to June 12. The deadline to change controlled hunt applications would also shift to May 25 (from June 1). Efficiencies from the Electronic Licensing System will allow ODFW to make results available sooner.
Another change would add a controlled youth archery hunt that would provide youth that draw a tag the opportunity to hunt with a “one elk” bag limit in all but five units. Other staff proposals include a late general season traditional archery deer opportunity in southwest Oregon and two controlled any legal weapon late deer hunts in western Oregon. For the full list of proposed Big Game Regulations changes see https://bit.ly/3xjKSUP.
In other business, the Commission will be asked to:
•Appoint a Landowner Representative to the Access and Habitat Board, which funds projects that provide public hunting access or improve wildlife habitat on private land;
• Approve the acquisition of 10 acres of land in Pendleton for the future home of a new watershed district office as the current building (an early 1900s house converted to office space) is inadequate for agency needs;
• Amend Oregon Conservation and Recreation Fund rules to reduce the time required between grant submission and review; and
• Approve the recommendation to the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board for a fish and wildlife habitat member appointment to the Oregon Agricultural Heritage Commission.
The Commission will also hear from ODFW staff on Chronic Wasting Disease and efforts to model streamflow and temperature to advance understanding of climate change effects, and from Harney County organization the High Desert Partnership.
