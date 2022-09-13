Fish and Wildlife Commission meets Sept. 15-16 in Burns

Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission will adopt 2023 Big Game Regulations during their meeting this week in Burns. A major change being proposed is to move up the dates that controlled hunt draw results are available and the deadline to change controlled hunt applications. See the tour and meeting agenda and watch a livestream of Friday’s meeting at https://bit.ly/3L7pGad.

 Submitted photo

BURNS — The Fish and Wildlife Commission will meet Sept. 15-16 in Burns for a field tour in the area on Thursday and a meeting at the Historical Central Hotel in Burns on Friday.

See the tour and meeting agenda and watch a livestream of Friday’s meeting at https://bit.ly/3L7pGad.



