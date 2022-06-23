First responders search for Beaverton man presumed drowned on Snake River

WEISER — Emergency crews are searching are searching for a missing man who is a potential drowning victim along the Snake River today. The search began on Wednesday night for Bernardo Garcia Jr., 50, of Beaverton, who was said to have flipped out of the kayak he was riding in along the Snake River.
First responders found the vessel he was in on Wednesday night.
Garcia Jr. was not wearing a life jacket and alcohol is a factor, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Chief Dep. Brady Johnston in a phone interview this afternoon.
He said the search area is in a region four miles downstream from Weiser, in the direction of Huntington.
The sheriff’s office received a call shortly after 8:30 p.m. from a resident who lives along the river. According to Johnston, the resident was on his back porch and heard two men in the river calling for help. He reportedly saw one of the men make it to shore on the Idaho side, according to Johnston. However, the man saw Bernardo heading downstream toward the Oregon side of the river.
“And at some point, he let go of his kayak. They could see him going downstream and then lost sight of him,” he said.
Johnston said there were first responders on scene “fairly quickly.” They launched jet skis on Wednesday night, searching until they ran out of daylight, then started again this morning and have been out there ever since.
They are using jet skis, boats, individuals walking shorelines and islands in the river and two drones, one from Washington County Search and Rescue and one from Sandhollow Fire Department.
Community outreach “has been fantastic,” with some offering boats or time and Johnston said they are greatly appreciative for that. However, the sheriff’s office isn’t actively looking for volunteers to get on the river at this time.
“We are dealing with conditions in the Snake River. The water is high, the visibility is low, there is a lot of debris, sticks, moss, the spring runoff is late, and we’re fighting difficulties with our machines sucking up debris in the pumps,” Johnston said.
The search is actively continuing with multiple first responder agencies assisting. In addition to those mentioned, other agencies assisting include Malheur County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Fish and Game, Weiser Rural Fire Department and Baker County Sheriff’s Office.
“Our ultimate goal is to get closure for this family,” he said, with plans to provide updates on social media. The newspaper will monitor that page and continue to check with officials for updates.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.