First responders clear more than 170 vehicles, transport 71 from crash scene on Interstate 84

An Oregon State Police Trooper carries a child amid a heap of wreckage on Interstate 84 between Pendleton and La Grande on Feb. 21. The freeway was closed in both directions for most of Monday afternoon with eastbound lanes opening at about midnight and westbound lanes opening early Tuesday morning.
LA GRANDE — Oregon State Police along with several local agencies worked together throughout Monday night and early Tuesday morning to get Interstate 84 open and cleared of vehicles. Troopers from the Pendleton and La Grande Area commands along with crews from myriad agencies worked all night to get more than 170 vehicles out of the 1.75 mile stretch of the interstate, according to an update from OSP early Tuesday afternoon.
Uninjured persons who could not otherwise drive from the scene due to the blockage or damaged vehicles were transported to the Pendleton Convention Center for reunification. A local taxi company and a church provided vans to transport persons from the convention center to local hotels, as needed.
A total of 71 people were transported from the crash scene to the reunification center via busses. Initial numbers collected were that there were 17 patients transported from the crash scene with an additional two transported after having arrived at the reunification center.
There are still several sections of Interstate 84 with extreme winter road conditions, so motorists are urged to remember that traveling is still hazardous. For those who don’t have to travel, State Police recommend staying home. Those who do have to travel are urged to check ahead on www.tripcheck.com for road conditions or to find an alternate route.
The Umatilla County Emergency Operations Center was activated for this incident. Several agencies worked together to coordinate this large-scale incident in addition to OSP. These include Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office; Umatilla County Emergency Management; Pendleton Fire; Umatilla County Fire District One; Pilot Rock Fire; East Umatilla County Fire and Rescue; CTUIR Fire and Ambulance; CTUIR Emergency Management; La Grande Fire and Ambulance; Oregon Department of Transportation; additional medic units from Union and Walla Walla County and a half-dozen tow companies.
