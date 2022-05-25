MALHEUR COUNTY — Those headed out to public lands for the holiday weekend should be aware that wildfire season is upon us and the first restrictions will be in place starting Friday.
A fire prevention order issued by Oregon/Washington Bureau of Land Management, prohibits fireworks, exploding and metal targets, tracer rounds and sky lanterns. It also bans the use of steel core and jacketed ammunition unless it is being used by a person with a valid state hunting license and in accordance with those laws.
The first fire on the Bureau of Land Management — Vale District was May 19 on Lake Owyhee Road, according to a news release from the agency.
With many people expected to be visiting public lands over Memorial Day weekend, Vale BLM fire and recreation staff will be patrolling campgrounds and recreation areas. The goal is to remind the public to be careful with fire and that anything that causes a spark can lead to a fire.
“Fire season is here,” said Al Crouch, Vale BLM Fire Prevention and Mitigation Specialist. “It’s dry enough to start fires at the lower elevations where the grass is a little higher and it’s a little dryer.”
With cooler temperatures expected Memorial Day weekend, campfires may be used as a heat source.
Members of the public are asked to keep in mind that campfires should never be left unattended.
“We want people to enjoy the outdoors,” Crouch said. “Just do it safely and make sure you put your fires out using the drown, stir, drown, and feel test.”
The Watchable Fire on Lake Owyhee Road consumed 3 acres before it was contained.
Its cause remains under investigation.
The fire prevention order will be in place until Oct. 31 or the agency rescinds it.
Penalties for violating the fire prevention order can include up to $1,000 in fines and one year in prison, according to the order.
Federal, state and local government employees acting in their official capacity or members of an organized rescue or fire fighting force are exempt from the order.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.