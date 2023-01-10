ONTARIO — An investigation is underway into an RV fire that happened Tuesday morning in a vacant parking lot in the 600 block of Sunset Drive. According to Ontario Fire and Rescue Chief Clint Benson, no occupants were found inside or anywhere outside during the incident.

Crews were dispatched at about 8:30 a.m. and arrived to find a 32-foot long RV was fully engulfed in flames.



