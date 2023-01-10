According to Ontario Fire Chief Clint Benson, no occupants were found inside the RV, which was parked in a vacant parking lot across the street from Lifeways. He said Ontario Police and Fire departments are continuing to investigate the incident.
ONTARIO — An investigation is underway into an RV fire that happened Tuesday morning in a vacant parking lot in the 600 block of Sunset Drive. According to Ontario Fire and Rescue Chief Clint Benson, no occupants were found inside or anywhere outside during the incident.
Crews were dispatched at about 8:30 a.m. and arrived to find a 32-foot long RV was fully engulfed in flames.
Initial response was by three firefighters on Engine 103 and Benson in his command vehicle, along with members of the Ontario Police Department.
According to Benson, there was no vehicle attached to the RV, which was a camp trailer.
“Engine 103’s crew began fire attack and quickly kept the fire from spreading to the nearby tractor trailer and overhead power lines,” he said.
Initial investigation found no signs of propane or electricity “serving the RV,” and no victims.
The fire was short-lived and Engine 101 helped provide mop-up, arriving less than 15 minutes after the first crews.
